Sanjay Tanna Makes History as First Ugandan of Asian Origin Appointed to Cabinet Since 1967

KAMPALA, Uganda – June 8, 2026: Uganda has marked a significant moment in its political history with the swearing-in of Hon. Sanjay Tanna as Minister of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, making him the first Ugandan of Asian origin to serve as a substantive Cabinet minister since Shafic Arain held ministerial office in 1967.

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni presided over the swearing-in ceremony at State House Entebbe, where Tanna took the Oath of Allegiance and the Ministerial Oath, officially assuming office for the 2026–2031 term. He succeeds Francis Mwebesa.

A Historic Appointment

Tanna, a renowned businessman and former two-term Member of Parliament for Tororo Municipality, is of Indian descent and has consistently affirmed his Ugandan identity.

During his vetting before Parliament’s Appointments Committee on June 1, Tanna dismissed questions about dual citizenship, stating:

“I don’t have any other citizenship with any foreign country. I’m a Ugandan with only a Ugandan passport. I hold only Ugandan citizenship, and I have never held any other citizenship before.”

His appointment is widely viewed as a milestone in Uganda’s political inclusiveness, reflecting the continued integration of the country’s Asian community into national leadership.

The development is further underscored by the presence of his nephew, Hon. Shyam Jay Tanna, who currently serves as Member of Parliament for Tororo Municipality, making them among the most prominent Ugandans of Asian origin in public office.

Agenda for Economic Transformation

As Minister of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, Tanna has pledged to focus on practical strategies aimed at accelerating Uganda’s economic growth and industrialisation.

Among his priorities are:

Strengthening Uganda’s domestic and international trade;

Promoting industrialisation through value addition and manufacturing;

Revitalising the cooperative movement to improve market access for farmers and producers; and

Enhancing the competitiveness of Ugandan products in regional and global markets.

Throughout his public engagements, Tanna has championed a “Production – Processing – Markets” model, arguing that sustainable economic transformation depends on expanding value addition and creating reliable markets for locally produced goods.

Looking Ahead

During the swearing-in ceremony, Tanna took his oath of office and expressed gratitude as he officially assumed his ministerial responsibilities. He is expected to unveil a comprehensive policy agenda for the ministry in the coming days.

His appointment comes at a time when Uganda is seeking to boost exports, expand industrial production, strengthen cooperatives, and create more employment opportunities through private sector-led growth.

Many stakeholders will be watching closely to see how his extensive business experience translates into policy reforms and tangible results for traders, manufacturers, cooperatives, investors, and the wider Ugandan economy.