Speke Resort Munyonyo Showcases Commitment to Sustainability on World Environment Day 2026

By Watchdog Uganda Correspondent

KAMPALA – Speke Resort Convention Centre (SRCC), one of Uganda’s leading lakeside hospitality destinations, marked this year’s World Environment Day by reaffirming its commitment to environmental sustainability through responsible operations and conservation initiatives.

In a video shared on its official social media platforms, the resort highlighted a range of activities aimed at promoting environmental stewardship while showcasing its world-class hospitality services.

The footage featured breathtaking aerial views of the resort and the shores of Lake Victoria, staff and management participating in tree-planting exercises, meticulously maintained gardens and green spaces, modern irrigation systems, and behind-the-scenes operations including food preparation, housekeeping, and guest room management.

“As we commemorate World Environment Day, we reflect on our continued commitment to environmental sustainability and conservation through responsible operations and conscious initiatives,” the resort said in a statement accompanying the video.

Supporting Climate Action

The resort’s activities align with the 2026 World Environment Day theme, “Inspired by Nature. For Climate. For Our Future,” as well as Uganda’s national theme, “A Call for Climate Action for All.”

Both themes underscore the need for collective efforts to protect natural ecosystems, strengthen climate resilience, and encourage sustainable practices across all sectors of the economy, including tourism and hospitality.

Located on the shores of Lake Victoria, Speke Resort Munyonyo occupies an environmentally sensitive area where climate change poses growing challenges, including fluctuating water levels, ecosystem degradation, and biodiversity loss. The resort’s environmental initiatives demonstrate the role the private sector can play in safeguarding Uganda’s natural resources.

Building on Earlier Conservation Efforts

The World Environment Day activities build on the resort’s previous environmental engagements. Earlier this year, during Earth Day commemorations, the resort’s management and staff participated in a tree-planting exercise aimed at increasing green cover and promoting environmental conservation.

While modest in scale, such initiatives reflect a growing commitment by Uganda’s hospitality industry to integrate sustainability into daily operations and support the country’s broader climate action agenda.

As Uganda continues to promote sustainable tourism and greater private sector participation in environmental protection, initiatives such as those undertaken by Speke Resort Munyonyo are expected to contribute to the country’s long-term conservation and climate resilience efforts.