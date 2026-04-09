UPROAR As South African High Commission In Kampala Holds Ugandan Passports Hostage: Calls For Reciprocity Grow As Sa Firms Pocket $1 Billion Annually

Kampala – A diplomatic storm is brewing after the South African High Commission in Kampala was accused of effectively detaining Ugandan passports and halting visa processing, leaving dozens of applicants stranded, frustrated, and financially exposed.

Since March 25, 2026, scores of Ugandans—businesspeople, tourists, and students—have reportedly been unable to retrieve their passports or secure visas, despite paying hefty application fees and committing to costly travel arrangements.

At the centre of the controversy is consular officer Modjadji Mahlangu, who is accused of locking away applicants’ passports before abruptly travelling to South Africa. She reportedly resurfaced only late yesterday and resumed duty at 3am today—far too late to salvage the plans of applicants who had already purchased non-refundable air tickets and booked accommodation in Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Durban.

The scandal exploded into the public domain after outspoken businessman and tourism operator Amos Wekesa took to X (formerly Twitter), igniting national outrage.

“This is not just incompetence; it is economic sabotage dressed in diplomatic robes,” Wekesa wrote. “The visa money keeps these foreign embassies running, but that is not a lasting solution.”

His remarks struck a nerve—and for good reason.

Uganda is currently hosting over 78 South African companies operating across key sectors including banking, telecommunications, insurance, construction, retail, and manufacturing. Collectively, these firms extract nearly $1 billion annually from Uganda’s economy. In stark contrast, Uganda earns a paltry $48 million from South Africa—less than five percent of the outflow.

Yet the imbalance does not stop at trade.

While South African nationals enjoy visa-on-arrival privileges at Entebbe International Airport, Ugandans seeking entry into South Africa face what many describe as degrading scrutiny, prolonged delays, and frequent rejections. Applicants are often profiled as potential overstayers, turning legitimate business travel into an uphill battle riddled with suspicion.

For many, the situation is not just inconvenient—it is insulting.

Uganda’s historical support for South Africa’s liberation struggle, particularly its role in hosting and supporting the ANC during apartheid, stands in sharp contrast to the treatment Ugandans now receive. What was once solidarity among “brothers and sisters” has, in the eyes of many, degenerated into outright diplomatic contempt.

The timing makes matters worse.

This week, Uganda secured a $450 million loan from the World Bank—funds that critics argue will inevitably cycle back into the same foreign-owned corporations already dominating the local economy, many of them South African.

Public anger is now boiling over.

Calls are growing louder for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to declare the implicated consular officer persona non grata. Others are demanding immediate policy action—either South Africa accords Ugandans equal treatment, or Uganda revisits the privileges currently enjoyed by South African businesses operating within its borders.

Watchdog Uganda has long warned against lopsided economic relationships masked as diplomacy. Nations do not protect their interests through politeness alone—they do so through firm, deliberate policy grounded in reciprocity.

The message from the ground is clear: Ugandans are losing money, opportunities, and dignity.

The ball is now in the court of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Office of the President.

Reciprocity or retaliation—Kampala must choose, and choose fast.

Uganda is done playing host while being taken for granted.