Shs2.1 Trillion Windfall: Uganda Expands Urban Infrastructure Drive to Cities, Municipalities Nationwide

Uganda Secures Shs2.1 Trillion Urban Development Boost as New Infrastructure Phase Targets Cities, Municipalities

Kampala — Uganda has secured a major financial boost of approximately Shs2.1 trillion under the second phase of its urban infrastructure programme, marking a significant shift in how cities and municipalities across the country will plan, grow, and deliver services.

The funding, backed by the World Bank under the Uganda Cities and Municipalities Infrastructure Development (UCMID) programme, is set to benefit a wide network of cities, municipalities, and refugee-hosting districts—expanding opportunities beyond traditional urban centres.

A Nationwide Urban Transformation

Unlike earlier phases that focused on a limited number of municipalities, the new programme adopts a broader, more inclusive approach—targeting major cities including Jinja, Mbarara, Gulu, Arua, Masaka, Hoima, Mbale, Soroti, Lira, and Fort Portal, alongside more than 20 municipalities.

For residents and leaders across these areas, the project signals more than infrastructure—it represents a transition toward modern, competitive urban economies.

The programme will prioritise:

Road construction and urban mobility upgrades

Drainage systems and flood control

Climate-smart infrastructure and green urban planning

Waste management systems

Improved public spaces and markets

These interventions are expected to significantly improve service delivery, ease congestion, and enhance the overall quality of life in urban centres.

Jobs, Growth, and Local Economies

Government projections indicate the programme could generate at least 40,000 jobs, half of which are expected to be permanent.

For municipalities, this translates into:

Increased local revenue collection

Attraction of private investment

Growth of small and medium enterprises

Expanded economic activity in urban corridors

This is a critical intervention at a time when Uganda’s urban population continues to grow rapidly, putting pressure on existing infrastructure.

Lessons from USMID: A Proven Model

The new phase builds on the success of the Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development (USMID) programme, which has, over the past decade, transformed several towns through better roads, street lighting, drainage, and urban planning systems.

Across beneficiary municipalities, USMID:

Improved road networks and reduced travel time

Boosted trade and business activity

Enhanced safety through street lighting and walkways

Strengthened local government capacity in planning and financial management

The second phase is expected to deepen these gains while expanding coverage to new areas.

Focus on Refugee-Hosting Districts

A key feature of the new programme is targeted support to refugee-hosting districts, particularly in Northern Uganda.

With Uganda hosting one of the largest refugee populations in the world, pressure on infrastructure and services has intensified. The programme will support:

Access roads and connectivity

Community infrastructure for both refugees and host populations

Social cohesion projects

This approach shifts focus from short-term humanitarian aid to long-term development and integration.

What It Means for Local Leaders and Citizens

For district leaders, municipal authorities, and residents, the new funding comes with both opportunity and responsibility.

Access to funds will be tied to:

Proper urban planning

Financial accountability

Performance-based assessments

This means better-managed municipalities will attract more funding and faster development.

The Bottom Line

The Shs2.1 trillion injection is more than just funding—it is a strategic push to reshape Uganda’s urban future.

From regional cities to emerging municipalities, the programme positions local governments as engines of growth, service delivery, and economic transformation—bringing development closer to the people.

As implementation begins, the real test will lie in execution, accountability, and ensuring that every beneficiary district and municipality translates this opportunity into visible, lasting change.