Shs2.1 Trillion Windfall: Uganda Expands Urban Infrastructure Drive to Cities, Municipalities Nationwide

Uganda Secures Shs2.1 Trillion Urban Development Boost as New Infrastructure Phase Targets Cities, Municipalities
Kampala — Uganda has secured a major financial boost of approximately Shs2.1 trillion under the second phase of its urban infrastructure programme, marking a significant shift in how cities and municipalities across the country will plan, grow, and deliver services.
The funding, backed by the World Bank under the Uganda Cities and Municipalities Infrastructure Development (UCMID) programme, is set to benefit a wide network of cities, municipalities, and refugee-hosting districts—expanding opportunities beyond traditional urban centres.
A Nationwide Urban Transformation
Unlike earlier phases that focused on a limited number of municipalities, the new programme adopts a broader, more inclusive approach—targeting major cities including Jinja, Mbarara, Gulu, Arua, Masaka, Hoima, Mbale, Soroti, Lira, and Fort Portal, alongside more than 20 municipalities.
For residents and leaders across these areas, the project signals more than infrastructure—it represents a transition toward modern, competitive urban economies.
The programme will prioritise:
- Road construction and urban mobility upgrades
- Drainage systems and flood control
- Climate-smart infrastructure and green urban planning
- Waste management systems
- Improved public spaces and markets
These interventions are expected to significantly improve service delivery, ease congestion, and enhance the overall quality of life in urban centres.
Jobs, Growth, and Local Economies
Government projections indicate the programme could generate at least 40,000 jobs, half of which are expected to be permanent.
For municipalities, this translates into:
- Increased local revenue collection
- Attraction of private investment
- Growth of small and medium enterprises
- Expanded economic activity in urban corridors
This is a critical intervention at a time when Uganda’s urban population continues to grow rapidly, putting pressure on existing infrastructure.
Lessons from USMID: A Proven Model
The new phase builds on the success of the Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development (USMID) programme, which has, over the past decade, transformed several towns through better roads, street lighting, drainage, and urban planning systems.
Across beneficiary municipalities, USMID:
- Improved road networks and reduced travel time
- Boosted trade and business activity
- Enhanced safety through street lighting and walkways
- Strengthened local government capacity in planning and financial management
The second phase is expected to deepen these gains while expanding coverage to new areas.
Focus on Refugee-Hosting Districts
A key feature of the new programme is targeted support to refugee-hosting districts, particularly in Northern Uganda.
With Uganda hosting one of the largest refugee populations in the world, pressure on infrastructure and services has intensified. The programme will support:
- Access roads and connectivity
- Community infrastructure for both refugees and host populations
- Social cohesion projects
This approach shifts focus from short-term humanitarian aid to long-term development and integration.
What It Means for Local Leaders and Citizens
For district leaders, municipal authorities, and residents, the new funding comes with both opportunity and responsibility.
Access to funds will be tied to:
- Proper urban planning
- Financial accountability
- Performance-based assessments
This means better-managed municipalities will attract more funding and faster development.
The Bottom Line
The Shs2.1 trillion injection is more than just funding—it is a strategic push to reshape Uganda’s urban future.
From regional cities to emerging municipalities, the programme positions local governments as engines of growth, service delivery, and economic transformation—bringing development closer to the people.
As implementation begins, the real test will lie in execution, accountability, and ensuring that every beneficiary district and municipality translates this opportunity into visible, lasting change.
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