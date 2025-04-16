Building on a decade of impactful support for Uganda’s agricultural sector, dfcu Bank, in collaboration with Vision Group, KLM, and Koudjis Uganda, has officially launched the 11th edition of the prestigious Uganda Best Farmers Competition 2025.

The inauguration ceremony, held at the thriving Prime Agro Farms in Zirobwe, Luweero District, marks another year dedicated to identifying, celebrating, and empowering the nation’s most outstanding farmers.

Mathias Jumba, Head of Integrated Channels at dfcu Bank, speaking at the launch, reaffirmed the bank’s steadfast dedication to Uganda’s agricultural advancement. By once again stepping forward as the official financial institution sponsor, dfcu Bank underscores its enduring commitment to this vital sector.

Mr. Jumba articulated the broader significance of the Best Farmers Competition, stating, “These competitions are more than just a contest; they represent a comprehensive celebration of the innovation that is actively transforming Uganda’s agricultural landscape.” He emphasized the strategic importance of the initiative, adding, “I think that justifies why we are key sponsors of this initiative.”

Highlighting dfcu Bank’s tangible support for farmers, Mr. Jumba detailed the array of tailored financial solutions available, including “agricultural production loans, asset financing, savings, linked loans, and multiple crop and livestock insurance options.” He asserted that dfcu Bank has provided “not only capital but also a solid foundation for growth and expansion to thousands of farmers,” enabling them to gain access to critical markets, infrastructure, and expert knowledge necessary to scale their operations and achieve their ambitions.

Through its consistent sponsorship of the Best Farmers Competition and its targeted agribusiness initiatives, dfcu Bank unequivocally demonstrates its pivotal role in fostering innovation, recognising agricultural excellence, and cultivating a dynamic and prosperous future for Uganda’s agricultural community.

The 2025 competition promises to showcase the impactful work of Uganda’s leading farmers, inspiring many more to view agriculture not just as a means of survival but as a pathway to sustainable prosperity.

The launch event, graced by Joost van Ettro, the Deputy Ambassador of the Netherlands Embassy in Uganda, underscored the significance of collaborative efforts in bolstering the agricultural sector.

Speaking as the Chief Guest, Mr. van Ettro highlighted the foundational vision of the competition. “The Best Farmer Competition was founded on a vision to promote farming as a business. We believed that by working together, we could achieve more, and over the years, we’ve seen the competition grow and evolve alongside Uganda’s agricultural sector,” he stated.

He further emphasized the immense potential within Uganda’s agricultural landscape, noting, “As I look around this room, I’m reminded of the potential for Uganda’s agricultural sector to drive economic growth and development.”

Mr. van Ettro then formally announced the commencement of this year’s competition. “I’m delighted to announce that the Best Farmer Competition 2025 is now officially opened. We look forward to recognizing and celebrating the outstanding contributions of our farmers, and we’re excited to see the impact this competition will have on Uganda’s agricultural sector.”

Echoing the sentiment, Stevens Guido, the Country Manager for Koudjis Uganda, stressed the fundamental importance of farming in the nation. “I’m thrilled to see that this farm is not only family-owned but also has a vision to expand, invest in new machinery, and contribute to the local community,” he remarked, before adding a heartfelt appreciation for the agricultural community.

“I want to thank all farmers in Uganda because what is a country without farmers? Farmers are the backbone of any country. I also want to wish all competitors the best,” he conveyed in a powerful message: “Farmers are the Backbone of Our Nation. We appreciate all of them for what is a country without them? Best wishes to all competitors!”

Sebastian Rutah Ngambwa, the Managing Director of Prime Agro Farms and a winner of the Best Farmers Competition in 2023, shared the transformative impact of his experience. “Winning Best Farmers 2023 and visiting the Netherlands was a life-changing experience. It inspired me,” he revealed. He further showcased the advancements at his farm, stating, “Prime Agro Farms is home to 250 cows, with 45 producing 900 liters of milk daily. Our cows don’t just graze – we practice intensive farming with modern milking machines, feeding sheds, calf pens, and more. Efficiency and innovation drive our success.”

Lukia Otema, the Country Manager for KLM, a long-standing sponsor of the competition, expressed her admiration for the participating farmers. “When you come here, the only word you can say is, This is amazing. You have a very beautiful farm, and we are so glad to be here today. It’s always an honour to stand at the launch,” she said.

Reflecting on her 11 years of involvement, she added, “Every time we visit these farms, and I think this is one of the most interesting parts of the competition, it’s incredible to see what the farmers are doing. It’s always remarkable to witness the initiatives and the showcase of the best agricultural innovations, but also to see what the farmers are doing for their communities and for sustainability.”

The launch of the Best Farmer Competition 2025 has ignited a nationwide quest to identify Uganda’s most innovative and impactful agriculturalists, reinforcing the critical role of agriculture in the nation’s advancement. This year’s competition promises to not only celebrate outstanding achievements but also to serve as a catalyst for further growth and development within the agricultural sector.

Marking a significant evolution from its previous ten editions, the 2025 Best Farmer Competition will feature three distinct categories: Large Scale Farmers, Small and Medium Farmers, and Farmer Cooperatives. This expansion aims to provide a more inclusive platform, recognising excellence across the diverse spectrum of Uganda’s farming community.

Winners of the competition will be presented with invaluable opportunities, including the chance to travel to the Netherlands for immersive learning experiences and benchmarking across various agricultural disciplines.

Furthermore, dfcu Bank is extending benefits to all participants by facilitating the opening of bank accounts, fostering financial inclusion within the agricultural sector.