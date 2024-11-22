[Kampala, Uganda – November 22, 2024] – Huawei Technologies Uganda Company Limited in partnership with the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance has successfully launched the National ICT Job Fair 2024, held at National ICT Innovation Hub in Nakawa. The two-day event set for 21st and 22nd November, was officiated by the Prime Minister Rt. Hon. Robinah Nabbanja and attracted over thousands of participants, including fresh graduates, ICT professionals, industry leaders, and key government and private policy makers, marking a significant milestone in fostering innovation, skill development, and employment opportunities in Uganda’s ICT sector.

Themed “Shaping Uganda’s Digital Future: Bridging Skills, Innovation and Opportunity” the job fair provided a dynamic platform for participants to connect with potential employers, gain insights from keynote speakers, and explore the latest trends in technology. Over job opportunities and internships were showcased by leading companies in the ICT industry, including Huawei Technologies.

The chief guest, Rt. Hon. Robinah Nabbanja the Prime Minister, upon arrival inspected the different exhibition booths from the different companies that where showcasing what they do and what opportunities they are offering to the youth in the ICT sector of Uganda. In her opening remarks she highlighted the government’s commitment and prioritization of ICT in its development plans for the socio-economic transformation of the country. “Through strategic investments in infrastructure, skills development and innovation, we are creating an enabling environment for ICT to thrive,” Hon. Nabbanja said, noting that ICT remains one of the fastest-growing sectors globally, offering limitless opportunities and unlocking opportunities for economic growth, empowers our youth, and positions Uganda in the global digital economy. She thanked the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance for the strategic partnerships with key stakeholders like Huawei Technologies to bridge the digital divide and skill mismatch gap to unlock the potential of our youth and build a robust ICT ecosystem.

Senior officials from the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance, other government line ministries, agencies and departments were present at the job fair. Hon. Dr. Chris Bayromunsi, the Minister of ICT and National Guidance in his key note address pointed out that the ministry is charged with the mandate of driving digital transformation in the country and ensuring technology benefits all Ugandans. “We must invest in young people and make them an asset for the country, not a burden.” said the honorable minister. Also, the Permanent Secretary Ministry of ICT, Dr. Aminah Zawedde pointed out the ministries’ goal of creating at least 30,000 direct jobs related to the ICT sector. she went on and said “We are emphasizing innovation and interpretation to get solutions that address the challenges facing the country.”

Chinese Ambassador to Uganda Zhang Lizhong said that ICT is a key driver of development. The industrial chain cooperation, one of the 10 partnership actions announced by China during the Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation held in September this year, includes plans for China and Africa to build a digital technology cooperation center and initiate 20 digital demonstration projects, he said. “With its continued growth, I believe the ICT sector can create more job opportunities for talented young men and women, greatly addressing their concerns and fostering digital inclusiveness,” Zhang said.

Mr. Ssali Gao, The Deputy Managing Director of Huawei Technologies Uganda in his speech emphasized Huawei’s commitment to bridging the gap between education and the industry. “At Huawei, we believe technology is a bridge to opportunity. They say that thanks to technology, the world has become one small global village and I could not agree more. In the near future, technology and ICT will be the backbone of every industry in the world. This means that skilled personnel in these sectors will be highly needed.” “This, ladies and gentlemen, is why we are here today, attending this ICT job fair,” said Mr. Gao.

Attendees directly met and engaged with leading Ugandan institutions in the ICT industry offering jobs, internships, and training exploring potential roles in areas such as software development, data science, network engineering, and cyber security. The skills development and training workshops provided hands-on sessions led by experts from Huawei and other industry leaders which offered training in sought-after skills, including coding, digital marketing, resume writing and AI applications. Furthermore, esteemed speakers and panelists from government, academia, and the private sector discussed trends, challenges, and future prospects in Uganda’s ICT landscape availing connections with ICT professionals, innovators, and peers to explore partnerships and collaborations.

Huawei Technologies Uganda Company Limited is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. Operating in Uganda since 2001, Huawei is committed to innovation, collaboration, and empowering communities through technology. The National ICT Job Fair is part of Huawei Technologies global cooperate social responsibility initiative. The job fair connects the students’ and young professionals ICT talent to the job opportunities in Huawei ICT ecosystem.