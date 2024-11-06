[Kampala, Uganda – November 6, 2024] – The Ministry of ICT and National Guidance, in partnership with Huawei Technologies Uganda, is pleased to announce the National ICT Job Fair 2024, set to take place on 21st and 22nd November, 2024 at the National ICT Innovation Hub, Nakawa in Kampala. This annual event, now in its third edition, aims to bridge the gap between Uganda’s rapidly growing ICT sector and its talented youth, providing a platform for networking, skills development, and job opportunities.

This year’s job fair is focused on the need to empower the next generation with the necessary digital skills, fostering an environment where innovation thrives and career opportunities in technology expand. With the theme “Shaping Uganda’s Digital Future: Bridging Skills, Innovation and Opportunity” the event will feature leading ICT companies, start-ups, government agencies, and academic institutions, all with one goal in mind: to connect Uganda’s young professionals with transformative job opportunities in the technology sector.

The National ICT Job Fair 2024 will host a series of interactive activities, including:

Employer Booths: Attendees will directly meet and engage with leading Ugandan institutions in the ICT industry offering jobs, internships, and training., exploring potential roles in areas such as software development, data science, network engineering, and cyber security.

Skills Development and training workshops: Hands-on sessions led by experts from Huawei and other industry leaders will offer training in sought-after skills, including coding, digital marketing, and AI applications.

Panel Discussions, Keynotes and Networking opportunities: Esteemed speakers from government, academia, and the private sector will discuss trends, challenges, and future prospects in Uganda’s ICT landscape availing connections with ICT professionals, innovators, and peers to explore partnerships and collaborations.

As a longstanding partner in Uganda’s digital transformation, Huawei Technologies has continued to support initiatives that enhance the ICT talent ecosystem through the National ICT Job Fair, Huawei ICT Academy and Huawei ICT Competitions.

Interested participants can register for the 2024-2025 Huawei ICT competitions for free via https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfEJGc3Lj69NsJLJgsOxCz0se5LfqwcqlsyL56K8q-zdFoXLA/viewform

Similarly, this job fair is an excellent opportunity for youth to take the first step in building their ICT careers. The event is free to attend, but registration is required https://forms.office.com/pages/responsepage.aspx?id=DQSIkWdsW0yxEjajBLZtrQAAAAAAAAAAAAO__a8BFJ5UNTlKNTRJOTVZVE9MTEdTSTZFRE9DMDhXTi4u&route=shorturl

Students, recent graduates, and young professionals interested in ICT careers are encouraged to register early to secure their spot and stand a chance to win various Huawei devices and gadgets. Join us at the National ICT Job Fair 2024 to shape the future of Uganda’s digital workforce and unlock endless opportunities in the world of technology.

For more information, please contact Yang Cheng Nick, yangcheng83@huawei.com