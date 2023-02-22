President Museveni has never gotten tired of supporting low income earners especially those outside the money economy to emerge out of their predicament. Almost every term, he has come up with a basket fund to ease access to credit for the groups of Ugandans who need the shot in the arm.

Unfortunately, bureaucrats hired to manage these funds, always never fail to disappoint, making the fight against poverty, a high mountain to climb.

Inside the Auditor General’s report presented before Parliament for the 2021/2022 financial year, Mr John Muwanga highlighted how billions of money was carelessly lost under the supervision of the Micro Finance Support Center.

The funds meant for the Emyooga program, a second tier fund meant to ease access to cheap credit for low income small business people.

In his report, the Auditor General indicated that more than 6,326 Saccos were given money even when they were unregistered, unlicensed and possibly non-existence.

“Over 6,326 EMYOOGA SACCOs validated and financed through Microfinance Support Centre by June 2021 were in operation without acquiring a license to operate from the Uganda Microfinance Regulatory Authority,” the Auditor General wrote.

It was irregular to give money to groups without requisite documentation, however the John Peter Mujuni led Micro Finance Support Center Limited gave out to a tune of Sh30 million to each of the fake Saccos leaving more than 189.8 billion under the bubble.

It is expected that MSCL extends credit to groups that have been trained, certified and recommended by Community Development Officers and Commercial Officers at Local Government levels.

A total of sh72.7 billion was allocated to MSC in 2022/23 financial year to give low cost credit to Saccos. Parliament also gave the agency an extra sh35 billion to give out grants to start-ups and struggling Saccos, on top of another Ugx100 billion towards emyooga program, to continue giving out funds to Saccos especially in urban areas, coming to a total of Ugx207.7 billion.