Huawei Uganda in collaboration with 360 Mentor Africa, hosted a session on Twitter spaces discussing the importance of Cyber Security. Over 850 people logged on to listen to an informed panel of industry shapers and representatives of decision-making bodies in government.

Dr. Aminah Zawedde (Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance), Engineer Irene Sewankambo (Executive Director of Uganda Communications Commission), Mr. Arnold Mangeni (Director of Information Security at NITA- U), Mr. Noah Baalessanvu, (Head of Technology CryptoSavannah), Mr. Emmanuel Chagara (CEO Milima Security), Ms. Priscilla Mutebi (Head of Legal and Data Protection Officer, Huawei Uganda) and Host of 360 Mentor, Mr. Robert Kabushenga, engaged in an enlightening discussion on the importance of SMEs adopting a culture of securing their business and data online.

Before the online panel discussion, Senior Cyber security and privacy protection expert Jeff Nan from Huawei Technologies did an online training on Cyber security to all the representatives present as seen in the picture.

Under the theme #EnvisioningTheFutureofCybersecurity, the Government representatives laid their plans for upskilling, and identified the need for Cyber Security Protection. Industry shapers shared an interesting take on how to secure and audit cyber security.

Dr. Zawedde said, “The pillars of having cyber security include skills. As a Ministry, what we are doing so far is walking international baby steps. We have a policy in place and as we set guidelines- we identify the expertise.”

She added, “We have to be careful how we give certifications. Most of these careers are fluid. Today one identifies as a cyber security expert and the next they are a digital analyst.”

The Permanent Secretary also thanked companies like Huawei for being among those that are pushing the drive of cyber security awareness through such discussions and also going ahead to do various trainings/certifications with this regard.

The UCC Executive Director Eng. Sewankambo stated that, “UCC is supporting Personal Protection Office to improve compliance with the provisions of the Data Protection &Privacy Act in the communications sector by among others, providing technical training to operators especially on Cyber, license obligations related to the same and other provisions.”

She continued to say that “Anything that connects to the internet is prone to attack. We love technology but it’s advancing at a very fast rate. For every good capability that comes up-there is bad being cultivated as well.”

“The fundamental elements in cybersecurity are People, Processes and Technologies- people handling business should be trained, processes should include documentation of standard procedures for operations and incident response” said Mr. Emmanuel Chagara.

Mr. Arnold Mangeni, Director InfoSec from NITA-U mentioned some tips with regards to this topic, “You must think of cyber security as having brakes. We all need brakes. They are not stoppers but enable us to move freely with the comfort that we can stop should we need to.”

More interesting tips like: “Read Up, Lock Up and Back Up, ” stated by Mr. Noah Baalessanvu were shared to help guide business owners.

Huawei Uganda’s Legal representative,Mrs Mutebi, shared the importance of: “think before you post, share or email”.

Huawei Technologies, has the skillset to train and provide innovative cybersecurity safeguards to protect businesses. This innovative venture, would be a key milestone in positioning SME’s in Uganda on the global stage. Priscilla concluded on how cyber laws are important and contribute towards reducing of cyber crime in a nation.

One listener commented on how insightful the conversations were and expressed how urgent it is to get on track with cyber security.

Log on to @360mentorafrica on Twitter spaces to listen to the full session. https://twitter.com/_360Mentor/status/1592849739443474437?t=LnqOfwY3C3aJomBFM80Kdg&s=08