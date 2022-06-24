The Busoga Community in Canada, under the umbrella of the Uganda Busoga Cultural Association will for the first time showcase the Basoga culture and investment opportunities at the first Global Busoga Innovation Symposium and expo scheduled for September, in Toronto, Canada this year.

This has been announced by Mr. Moses Isanga Byansi, the Chairperson of the Uganda Busoga Cultural Association of Canada in a press briefing held at Hotel Africana on Thursday.

Well as several Ugandan groups have been organizing conventions to showcase culture, investment and tourism opportunities in several North American States creating space for exposure of all the potential in Uganda, Busoga communities have not been visibly seen on such stages.

The cultural institution has instead been categorized with absolute poverty, diseases away from the Nile River, which Mr. Isanga says, have negatively impacted the land of opportunities and hard work.

The symposium expected to take place Toronto from September 30th to October 04th this year will be under theme: “Inclusive innovation for cultural action,” scheduled to take place at Woodbine Banquet & Convention Center, 30 Vice Regent Blvd, Etobicoke, in Toronto Canada.

The symposium is expected to provide the opportunity to embrace innovations in Canada that are specific to developing capacity of youths in industry and technology, exhibiting Busoga to the world as a major investment destination with numerous opportunities, such as tourism, agriculture, trade and industry while initiating partnerships between the Kingdom of Busoga and traditional native tribes in Canada.

“Our objectives include, among others, to see how best we can elevate the lives of our people in Busoga, through connecting them, with other people in the entire world because, that one will pull of all ways where we see, we need help,” Isanga says.

The convention will draw Ugandans from the North American Nation and those from the Pearl of Africa. The Kyabazinga, His Royal Highness, William Wilberforce Gabula Nadiope the IV is expected to officiate the occasion.

Allen Deborah Nakawojwa, the Technical Personnel, Eco Markets Empowerment, a partner of the Uganda Busoga Cultural Association of Canada said, all those interested in the development of Uganda and Busoga as a region, at this platform, will have a very good development plan, “and if we sell it out there, all will be well for us, all will be well for Busoga as a region,” she said.