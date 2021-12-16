With the COVID19 Pandemic, changes in internet usage have made life and business more dependent on networks. Data security and privacy protection become increasingly important on both individual and organizational level.

Data security and privacy protection is a common but differentiated responsibility. Operator, vender, government, and citizens all have different roles to play, and the only way to ensure that the interests of all stakeholders are protected is through broad consultation, dialogue and participation based on objective standards.

Based on this, Huawei is an active member of more than 400 standards organizations, industry alliances, and open source communities, contributing to these groups.

Over the years Huawei has submitted nearly 60 000 proposals, doing our bit to build a robust industry ecosystem for everyone

Every Part of Huawei and Every Person Is Included in Our End-to-End Cyber Security Assurance System. Huawei committed to develop secure and trustworthy products and services to help customers improve cyber resilience.

An open letter to all Huawei employees “As a company, cyber security and privacy protection are our top priorities. We are committed to building trust and high quality into every ICT infrastructure product and solution we develop.”

Over the past 30 years, Huawei has served more than 3 billion people worldwide, supporting the stable operation of more than 1,500 carrier networks in over 170 countries and regions, we have maintained solid cyber security records worldwide, and earned the trust of tens thousands of customers.

Report is from Huawei Uganda CSPO Mr. John.