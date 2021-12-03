By Priscilla Mutebi

Huawei envisions a business environment where we are all aware and sensitive to cyber security and data protection practices. We purpose to deliver cyber security and data protection by design, from end to end: right from office access, to office software and hardware updates, through to meticulous product/ solution design and maintenance.

We, proactively, continue to innovate and adapt best business practices, based on research. The employees access these innovations by email notices, office noticeboards and on the company’s online platform, which is updated frequently. The company further delivers specialized training and testing in: anti-phishing, information security, data protection, export controls, cyber security, procurement and business control guidelines.

We also share this knowledge with our partners including: contractors, clients, regulators and the populace of Uganda.

Huawei runs an ICT academy in Uganda, which imparts the most-updated technology skills on the participants.

Alongside the academy, Huawei holds an ICT Competition annually; the State Minister for Higher Education launched the 2021/2022 competition in August, 2021.

This October, 2021, we launched the 2021 edition of the Huawei Seeds for the Future program; the very first having been launched by the President of Uganda in 2016. The program sessions include technology topics like 5G, Artificial Intelligence, cloud and cyber security.

Huawei’s is committedly at the centre of enhancing cyber security and data protection knowledge inside and outside of the organization in order to enable fast growth of Uganda’s technological industry. while managing the leakages and stagnation caused by cybercrime.

Together, we believe we can achieve the highest levels of cyber security and data protection; hence maximizing our industry productivity as information security is central to any technology business.