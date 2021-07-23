KIU Main Campus – On Friday, July 23, 2021, Kampala International University signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Huawei Technologies Uganda Company Limited on the establishment of an ICT Academy with KIU, a school-enterprise cooperation project that helps higher education institutions to build talent ecosystem.

The representatives from Huawei were well received by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (DVC), Finance and Administration, Assoc. Prof. Janice Busingye, and Dr. Margaret Kareyo, Dean School of Mathematics and Computing (SOMAC).

According to Mr. Gao Jean, the Deputy Managing Director, and Public Relations Director for Huawei Technologies (Uganda) Company Limited, the Huawei ICT Academy is a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of the company.

The ICT Academy covers the entire Huawei ICT talent development process from course development, trainer enablement, lab environment setup, talent certification, competition and employment.

“It is an ICT talent development program that will train the staff and students of KIU, they will be certified after training, and the trainers will be paid. KIU will provide the teachers to operate the classes, when they are certified, they can train the students.” Said Mr. Gao Jean.

The DVC F&A, Assoc. Prof. Busingye thanked the Huawei Representatives on behalf of the Vice-Chancellor, Dr. Mouhamad Mpezamihigo, “KIU is happy to partner with Huawei. We have all the infrastructure in place for the ICT Academy. This is the beginning of many collaborations.”

In her remarks, Mrs. Fouziya Mukyala Sooma, the Public Relations Manager Huawei Uganda Co. Ltd, thanked Assoc. Prof. Busingye for her cooperation, “We are looking forward to more cooperation with KIU”

The Huawei certification will test the students’ learning journey and is very useful in improving the development of ICT among KIU students.

Also in attendance were Wilbert Ayebazibwe from Directorate of Quality Assurance, and Obinna Osigwe from Directorate of Marketing and Public Relations of KIU.

Huawei ICT Academy of Uganda now comprises of 13 universities in Uganda and has already certified hundreds of students in 2021 alone.