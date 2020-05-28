Mathias Katamba, the dfcu Chief Executive Officer has been elected the new Chairman for Uganda Bankers Association (UBA).

Katamba replaces Patrick Mweheire, who recently left the position of CEO Stanbic bank. Mweheire served as UBA chairperson for two years (2018 and 2019).

Others elected include; Sarah Arapta, Citibank CEO [Vice chair], Varghese Thambi, CEO Diamond Trust Bank [Hon Treasurer], Sam Ntulume, CEO NC Bank [Hon Auditor], Albert Saltson, CEO Standard Chartered Bank [Committee Member] and Veronica Namagembe, CEO Pride Microfinance [Committee Member].

The new leadership assumes responsibility at the time when the industry has registered significant improvements in the areas of profitability , credit extension, channels and growth in the assets over the past year 2019.

In his last message as UBA chairperson, Mr Mweheire noted that in 2019 , two financial institutions namely Opportunity Bank and Afriland Bank were issued with commercial banking licenses bringing the total number of tier 1 banks to 26 and highlighted that the total assets of the banking industry had increased by 16.7 % from Ugx28.1 trillion at the end of December 2018 to Ugx 32.8 trillion as of December 2019.

Who is Katamba?

Before he joined Dfcu, Katamba was managing director at Housing Finance Bank, the specialist mortgage lender, for close to five years (he was appointed Housing Finance MD in March 2014).

He was the managing partner, and a co-founder, at Progression Capital Africa, a private equity fund based in Mauritius, before his appointment at Housing Finance Bank. Progression Capital was set up to provide capital and technical support to microfinance institutions in Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, and Zambia.

Mr Katamba has also previously served as the chief executive officer at Finance Trust, now Finance Trust Bank, for five years. In addition, he has held senior positions at Orient Bank Limited, Post Bank Uganda, the Absa Group, and Pride Microfinance Limited. At Pride Microfinance, he was instrumental in the transformation from a nongovernmental organisation to a microfinance deposit-taking institution.

He studied economics (BA) at the University of Greenwich, and did a master’s degree (MSc) in financial management at the University of East London. He also holds a postgraduate diploma in public relations from the Chartered Institute of Public Relations.