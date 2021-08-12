Joseph Ssewava Ssemakula Mukasa, the Communications Assistant to the NRM National Chairman, also President of Uganda has hailed the efforts of the Minister for the Presidency Milly Bababirye Babalanda in the fight against corruption.

Ssewava was responding to a number of approaches the Minister has adopted to wipe out graft in the Office of the Presidency, including enlisting the public.

Eary this week, Babalanda issued phone contacts, including a toll free line to facilitate direct flow of information between her office and the public. These were to be used by the public to report corruption and poor service delivery.

The President’s Communications Aide- Ssewava says he has completely no doubt the move will go a very long way in rooting out corruption tendencies, a vice that has in the past cost taxpayers billions and slowed down progress.

He also adds that the move will also help serve justice to those who have in the past been robbed by impostors posing as staff in the office of the president.

“Gone are the days when one had to sell land or animals to pay unscrupulous agents just to have their issues received by the fountain of honour. The new approach now allows the direct and instant flow of communication, which is a move in the right direction,” Ssewava said.

While taking over from her Predecessor Esther Mbulakubuza Mbayo last month, Babalanda earmarked the anti graft fight and clearing the image of the office of the president as key priorities of her tenure at the presidency.

Also underfire are fake agents fleecing unsuspecting members of the public in fake money-for-jobs deals. These, Babalanda has already asked police to track down and reprimand them. She also asked the public to provide any information that may assist in reprimanding “those criminals.”